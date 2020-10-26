What to watch for in Bears-Rams 'Monday Night Football' matchup

Sitting at 5-1, Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears enter Monday Night Football with the franchise's best record through six games since 2012.

Awaiting their arrival inside their spaceship of a stadium will be Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams (4-2), a club looking to bounce back after a tough loss to a longtime rival.

As we approach the midway point of the season, this showdown between two of the NFC's best could end up carrying big playoff implications when all is said and done.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Bears and Rams face off on MNF (8:15 PM ET, ESPN):

Will Goff be able to get the bear off his back?

Of the 11 teams Goff has faced at least twice, the Bears are the only opponent against whom he's yet to throw a touchdown. To make matters worse, Goff has thrown a combined five interceptions and 353 yards in those meetings. One has to believe that adds a little more fuel to the former No. 1 overall pick's fire. It's worth noting that Robert Woods missed last season's 10-point win and Cooper Kupp was absent the year prior when L.A. lost by nine. Both will be at Goff's disposal Monday night. The Rams are favoring a more ground-centric attack these days, but the duo have excelled in generating yards after the catch despite having fewer opportunities. Goff utilizes play-action on a league-high 42.1 percent of dropbacks and his targets have been great at creating separation; they'll need plenty of that against the Bears' stingy corners. Chicago ranks top-10 in pass yards allowed per game (224.2) and has surrendered a league-best one touchdown to a wide receiver, but Woods/Kupp will be their toughest test, to date.

How will Chicago's skill players fare against L.A.'s pestering secondary?