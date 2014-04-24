Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says no QB this year stands out

If Arizona doesn't go for a quarterback, it could stand to shore up its secondary. Five corners are expected to go in the first round, and two or three of the top five still could be there when the Cardinals pick. Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson is one of the best in the league at his position and the Cardinals signed Antonio Cromartie in free agency. But Cromartie turned 30 earlier this month, and going young at cornerback in the NFC West makes sense. What also makes sense is trying to grab a safety in the first round, but the two best in this draft -- Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Louisville's Calvin Pryor -- could (should?) be gone at 20.