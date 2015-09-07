Cardale Jones starts at QB for Ohio State against Virginia Tech

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 04:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Ohio State started Cardale Jones at quarterback to open its defense of a national championship Monday night at Virginia Tech, bringing at least a temporary conclusion to college football's most highly anticipated quarterback competition.

Jones justified the decision in every way, completing 9 of 18 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, Jones rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries, gashing a talented Virginia Tech defensive front primarily with option keepers and quarterback draw plays. Though he completed just 50 percent of his passes, Jones' lone interception came on a deflection and he was effective on deeper, downfield throws that accounted for an average of more than 20 yards per completion.

He found H-back Braxton Miller to be a dangerous target, connecting with the fifth-year senior for 78 yards on two catches. Jones gave way to backup J.T. Barrett late in the game, who completed his only pass for a 26-yard touchdown.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer declined to make his starter known until the first snap of the game, and both Barrett and Jones took snaps in warm-ups. Jones said he didn't know he had won the starting job until just before Ohio State's first offensive series on Monday night.

» Miller shines in Ohio State rout of Virginia Tech

"We met twice along the journey in training camp, and [Jones] was ahead, and J.T. really closed it and almost nudged back," Meyer said after the game. "But the way I looked at it, ... Cardale finished the season as the starter, and I started thinking for him not to take the first snap, he had to get beat out, and he wasn't beat out. It was very close, but we got two good players and they're going to play."

The options for Meyer at the position were trimmed to two when Miller, who handled OSU's quarterback duties for two years (2012-2013), moved to H-back when preseason camp began. Jones and Barrett shared practice reps throughout August. Miller, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, was sidelined for all of 2014 with a shoulder injury. Barrett led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular season before a leg injury gave Jones an opportunity to start. Jones took over for Barrett in the Big Ten Championship Game, where he beat Wisconsin, then led wins over Alabama and Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW