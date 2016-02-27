Cardale Jones has combine workout end prematurely

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones' NFL Scouting Combine experience ended prematurely after he suffered an apparent hamstring while running the 40-yard dash on Saturday.
NFL Media reporter Kimberly Jones reported that Jones' workout was over following the 40 run. Jones was then seen sitting on the bench, icing his right hamstring.
Jones pulled up a few yards from the final of the finish of his second 40 attempt, which was unofficially timed at 4.85 seconds (just a tad slower than his official time of 4.81 posted on his first attempt).
Jones was facing a crucial combine. He opened the 2015 season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback following his epic three-game run as a starter to the 2014 national championship, but early season struggles eventually landed him back on the bench in favor of J.T. Barrett, whom Jones replaced last season when Barrett got injured.