Car dealer offers Johnny Manziel-signed football for test drives

A car dealership in Texas ran a radio advertisement offering test drivers to register for a Johnny Manziel-signed football.
Rockwall Dodge of Rockwall, Texas, made the offer on ESPN 103.3, according to dallasnews.com, offering a registration for the prize in exchange for test driving a Dodge Ram. Manziel, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Texas A&M, is being investigated by the NCAA for allegedly profiting on thousands of autographs provided to memorabilia dealers.
The dealership's general manager, John Zillioux, did not return a message from NFL Draft 365, which placed a call to the dealership Tuesday evening after NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt first reported hearing the radio ad via Twitter.
The advertisement would represent an NCAA violation if Manziel or Texas A&M failed to take steps to stop the promotion. According to the story, TAMU is aware of the advertisement and will request the promotion be cancelled.