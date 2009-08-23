Canty has yet to play for Giants due to hamstring injury

New York Giants defensive tackle Chris Canty is suffering from a tear in his hamstring, coach Tom Coughlin revealed Sunday. Canty, signed during the offseason as part of the Giants' defensive line rotation, has yet to suit up for the team during the preseason.
Canty is one piece of a defense that is suffering from numerous injuries. Like Canty, two other offseason additions -- linebacker Michael Boley and defensive tackle Rocky Bernard -- have yet to play during the preseason. Boley is on the physically-unable-to-perform list with a hip injury, while Bernard (hamstring) just got off the non-football injury list and is expected to return to practice this week. Coughlin said Bernard could play against the New York Jets on Saturday.
Middle linebacker Antonio Pierce (sore foot), safety Kenny Phillips (sore knee) and cornerback Aaron Ross (hamstring) also sat out of the Giants' 17-3 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears Saturday night. On the offensive side, starting guards Chris Snee (leg) and Rich Seubert (shoulder) were also held out.
Phillips and Ross are expected back at practice on a limited basis at the University at Albany on Monday and Pierce is being listed as day to day. Snee and Seubert also are expected to return this week and play in the annual preseason game against the Jets.
In a conference call with reporters on Sunday, Coughlin said the Giants didn't have a lot of time to get on track, calling the performance a "wake-up call."
"We heard for so long that we have so much depth, but I don't know what you are watching," Coughlin said. "The guys who are supposed to be the depth have hardly practiced and some haven't played. I think you are talking about something that looks good but it hasn't really materialized. Until, we get this thing straightened out and get everybody on the field, this rotation we're talking about is a nonfactor. We need people practicing."
Backup defensive tackle Jay Alford, who was having a good camp and who also serves as the snapper for placekicker Lawrence Tynes, sprained a knee in the game. He was being evaluated Sunday. Coughlin did not have more information on his condition.
Strongside linebacker Danny Clark needed stitches in his chin and second-year receiver Mario Manningham had a hip pointer and is day to day.
"I think this loss right here will wake some people up," defensive end Justin Tuck said. "It's human nature, but it's easy for us to look at all the talent we have on this football team, especially on defense, you kind of get complacent. In a way I'm kind of glad we played like that, because I know for a fact we got a bunch of guys on the sideline that don't ever want to see that. We don't ever want to have that feeling. Our starters didn't want to come out because it was embarrassing."
The Associated Press contributed to this report