Canty has yet to play for Giants due to hamstring injury

"I think this loss right here will wake some people up," defensive end Justin Tuck said. "It's human nature, but it's easy for us to look at all the talent we have on this football team, especially on defense, you kind of get complacent. In a way I'm kind of glad we played like that, because I know for a fact we got a bunch of guys on the sideline that don't ever want to see that. We don't ever want to have that feeling. Our starters didn't want to come out because it was embarrassing."