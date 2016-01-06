Can't-miss run plays of the 2015 college football season

Published: Jan 06, 2016 at 09:03 AM

The 2015 college football season has one game left to play: The College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson in Glendale, Ariz.

That gives us a chance to look back at the thrills that delighted college football fans this season.

This is marvelous collection of the best run plays from the 2015 season.

5. True team effort for Sun Devils

Game: Arizona State 38, UCLA 23
Date: Oct. 3
Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

It was truly a team effort for Arizona State as it finished up an early season upset of UCLA at the historic Rose Bowl. Running back Kalen Ballage ran the ball into the teeth of UCLA's defense in the final minute and refused to go down, putting an appropriate exclamation point on the surprising win.

4. Punters are people, too

Game: Utah 62, Oregon 20
Date: Sept. 26
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

Utah punter Tom Hackett pulled a Ray Guy, running a fake and scampering 33 yards for a first down in a fourth-and-13 situation. The fortuitous play for the Utes was indicative of how the night went in Oregon's most lopsided loss in 30 years.

This was Oregon's worst loss at home since falling 54-0 to Washington in 1977. Utah's 62 points are the most the team has scored against a Pac-12 opponent since joining the league in 2011, and also the most the Ducks have ever allowed in Eugene.

3. Miller's spectacular spin move

Game: Ohio State 42, Virginia Tech 24
Date: Sept. 7
Location: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, Va.

In his first game as an H-back, Braxton Miller made highlight-reel plays, including a nasty spin move on a 53-yard touchdown run against Virginia Tech. While Miller's spin move was stunning, take a good look at Ezekiel Elliott's soul-crushing block.

Miller will get a shot to show off that kind of athleticism in front of NFL teams at the upcoming Senior Bowl.

2. Spartan effort

Game: Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan State 16, Iowa 13
Date: Dec. 5
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

With the Big Ten title on the line, Michigan State running back LJ Scott was not to be denied on a third-and-goal situation in the game's final minute. Scott was stuffed at the 1-yard line by the Hawkeyes' defense, but made an incredible, spinning and reaching effort to get the ball over the goal line for the winning score. The score capped an epic 22-play, nine-minute drive as MSU scored the go-ahead points. While the Spartans were on the wrong end of a 38-0 destruction in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, Michigan State will always have this moment of football bliss.

1. Fournette terrorizes the Tigers

Game: LSU 45, Auburn 21
Date: Sept. 19
Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

LSU running back Leonard Fournette built a strong early season Heisman Trophy resume in a rout of Auburn in Baton Rouge.

On this particular play -- a 29-yard touchdown run -- Fournette tossed aside an Auburn defender over his shoulder and then side-stepped another player en route to the end zone. Fournette finished the game with 222 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

More of this in 2016 could make Fournette the second consecutive running back to win the Heisman Trophy.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW