Can't-miss run plays of the 2015 college football season

With the Big Ten title on the line, Michigan State running back LJ Scott was not to be denied on a third-and-goal situation in the game's final minute. Scott was stuffed at the 1-yard line by the Hawkeyes' defense, but made an incredible, spinning and reaching effort to get the ball over the goal line for the winning score. The score capped an epic 22-play, nine-minute drive as MSU scored the go-ahead points. While the Spartans were on the wrong end of a 38-0 destruction in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, Michigan State will always have this moment of football bliss.