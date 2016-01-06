Can't-miss run plays of the 2015 college football season

The 2015 college football season has one game left to play: The College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson in Glendale, Ariz.
That gives us a chance to look back at the thrills that delighted college football fans this season.
This is marvelous collection of the best run plays from the 2015 season.
5. True team effort for Sun Devils
Game: Arizona State 38, UCLA 23
Date: Oct. 3
Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
It was truly a team effort for Arizona State as it finished up an early season upset of UCLA at the historic Rose Bowl. Running back Kalen Ballage ran the ball into the teeth of UCLA's defense in the final minute and refused to go down, putting an appropriate exclamation point on the surprising win.
4. Punters are people, too
Game: Utah 62, Oregon 20
Date: Sept. 26
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.
Utah punter Tom Hackett pulled a Ray Guy, running a fake and scampering 33 yards for a first down in a fourth-and-13 situation. The fortuitous play for the Utes was indicative of how the night went in Oregon's most lopsided loss in 30 years.
This was Oregon's worst loss at home since falling 54-0 to Washington in 1977. Utah's 62 points are the most the team has scored against a Pac-12 opponent since joining the league in 2011, and also the most the Ducks have ever allowed in Eugene.
3. Miller's spectacular spin move
Game: Ohio State 42, Virginia Tech 24
Date: Sept. 7
Location: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, Va.
In his first game as an H-back, Braxton Miller made highlight-reel plays, including a nasty spin move on a 53-yard touchdown run against Virginia Tech. While Miller's spin move was stunning, take a good look at Ezekiel Elliott's soul-crushing block.
Miller will get a shot to show off that kind of athleticism in front of NFL teams at the upcoming Senior Bowl.
2. Spartan effort
Game: Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan State 16, Iowa 13
Date: Dec. 5
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
With the Big Ten title on the line, Michigan State running back LJ Scott was not to be denied on a third-and-goal situation in the game's final minute. Scott was stuffed at the 1-yard line by the Hawkeyes' defense, but made an incredible, spinning and reaching effort to get the ball over the goal line for the winning score. The score capped an epic 22-play, nine-minute drive as MSU scored the go-ahead points. While the Spartans were on the wrong end of a 38-0 destruction in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, Michigan State will always have this moment of football bliss.
1. Fournette terrorizes the Tigers
Game: LSU 45, Auburn 21
Date: Sept. 19
Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Leonard Fournette built a strong early season Heisman Trophy resume in a rout of Auburn in Baton Rouge.
On this particular play -- a 29-yard touchdown run -- Fournette tossed aside an Auburn defender over his shoulder and then side-stepped another player en route to the end zone. Fournette finished the game with 222 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
More of this in 2016 could make Fournette the second consecutive running back to win the Heisman Trophy.