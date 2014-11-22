Can't-miss Moments: Top college football plays of Week 13

Saturdays during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
Oklahoma's Samaje Perine broke Melvin Gordon's week-old FBS single-game rushing yardage record on this 42-yard run against Kansas.
Remember Boise State's "Statue of Liberty" play from the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2007? The Broncos resurrected it in Saturday's game vs. Wyoming.
Florida State QB Jameis Winston tried to shove an official out of the way to take a snap as the Seminoles were hurrying in the third quarter against Boston College, but was not penalized. The official was in Winston's way because he had to give the defense time to substitute.
Arkansas' Rohan Gaines picked off Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace and returned it 100 yards to complete the pick-six.
Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington was able to complete this reception on his back.
Defensive end Randy Gregory blocked a Gophers field-goal attempt, which Nebraska's Nate Gerry scooped up and returned 85 yards for a Huskers touchdown.
Northwestern senior Tony Jones fielded a line-drive punt, broke free of an attempted tackle and found open field on this 64-yard return for a touchdown.
Indiana running back Tevin Coleman has positioned himself on NFL scouts' radar with plays like this, a 90-yard TD run vs. Ohio State. It was the longest run against the Buckeyes since 1960, per ESPN.
In the same game, Ohio State's Jalin Marshall scored his fourth touchdown of the second half on this 54-yard play.