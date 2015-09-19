Can't-miss moments: The best of Week 3 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a favor by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the third weekend of college football play.

Bonkers play in Ole Miss-Alabama

This is ... unbelievable. After a bad snap, Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly threw this ill-advised pass, which, after being tipped, bounced off of a defender's helmet and into the hands of Rebels receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who ran for a 66-yard TD.

We will enjoy this play until the end of days.

Berry gets standing ovation

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry -- a 2010 first-round draft pick out of Tennessee -- made an on-field appearance during the Vols' 55-10 win over Western Carolina. Sporting a Brooks Robinson throwback Baltimore Orioles jersey, Berry -- whose made a return to the game after beating cancer -- got a standing ovation from the fans at Neyland Stadium.

It's been a big week for Berry, who also got a hero's welcome during player introductions before the Chiefs' home game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Fournette terrorizes the Tigers

LSU running back Leonard Fournette built a strong early season Heisman Trophy resume in a rout of Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Fournette had already ripped off a 71-yard run on LSU's first offensive possession -- setting up a touchdown. Later in the first half, Fournette trucked Auburn's defense on a 39-yard scoring scamper. That appears to be Auburn DB Blake Countess in the wreckage.

Fournette's 169 rushing yards in the first half is already a career high.

Fournette does it again

Fournette followed up his amazing first half vs. Auburn with another must-see touchdown moment in the second half. On a 29-yard touchdown run, Fournette tossed aside an Auburn defender over his shoulder and then side-stepped another player en route to the end zone.

Elliott hurdles a defender

Defending national champion Ohio State got all it could handle from MAC power Northern Illinois, so it was a good thing that running back Ezekiel Elliott was on the Buckeyes' side. Here, Elliott soared over a Hucky cornerback Albert Smalls, giving football fans a running back highlight from outside the state of Louisiana.

Ferrell nearly trampled by USC players

Actor (and USC alum) Will Ferrell led USC out of the tunnel and onto the Los Angeles Coliseum field before the Trojans' big Pac-12 game against Stanford. Well, kinda ...

Catch of the year so far?

Michigan State's Aaron Burbridge went airborne for an amazing touchdown catch against the Air Force Academy. In an astrounding feat of acrobatics, Burbridge -- while horizontal -- managed to get his left foot down in the end zone for the score.

Tennessee crowd gives Berry standing ovation

UT alum and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who returned to the football field this season after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, received a very warm welcome from the crowd at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols knocked off Western Carolina, 55-10, and Eric was able to see his younger brother, Evan, return a kickoff for a touchdown in the win.

Exactly how they drew it up

Maryland ran the ol' option fumble play to perfection against South Florida. Terrapins quarterback Caleb Rowe's option toss to running back Brandon Ross hit the turf, where Ross was able to pick up the pigskin and roll in for a touchdown score. The play was recorded officially as a fumble by Rowe and recovery by Ross returned for a 4-yard score. However, we'd like to unofficially believe that this is an actual play in Maryland's offensive playbook.

Hail Mary caps wild turn of events

Tulsa eased a 21-point deficit to just a touchdown by scoring twice in a 12-second span against Oklahoma. First, the Golden Hurricane halted a Sooners drive by forcing Joe Mixon to fumble. Tulsa capitalized with an 80-yard touchdown march. Tulsa then executed a successful onside kick, setting up the pre-halftime theatrics in Norman, Okla. Tulsa QB Dane Evans completed a 43-yard Hail Mary pass to Keyarris Garrett on the final play of the first half.

Rough start for Auburn

It took LSU just a minute and 41 seconds to score a touchdown on Auburn on the first possession of the game. Auburn's answer ...

Yup, the always-hilarious ball-slips-out-of-quarterback's-hands play. Fortunately for Auburn, QB Jeremy Johnson did manage to recover his own fumble. Unfortunately for Auburn, the setback resulted in a punt.

Where'd that Mack truck come from?

Sports fans, meet Texas A&M freshman Daylon Mack. Mack, a 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive lineman, was unblocked on what appeared to be a read-option play, and that was bad news for Nevada.

This wasn't the first time sports fans saw a running back get busted up in the backfield this weekend.

'Noles get blown up

Below you will witness Boston College linebacker Steven Daniels stealing Florida State offensive lineman Kareem Are's soul, then demolishing Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook in the process. That's domination. Despite this setback, FSU still won the game, 14-0.

It was a game less exciting than the final score would indicate.

