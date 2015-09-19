Can't-miss moments: The best of Week 3 in college football

Maryland ran the ol' option fumble play to perfection against South Florida. Terrapins quarterback Caleb Rowe's option toss to running back Brandon Ross hit the turf, where Ross was able to pick up the pigskin and roll in for a touchdown score. The play was recorded officially as a fumble by Rowe and recovery by Ross returned for a 4-yard score. However, we'd like to unofficially believe that this is an actual play in Maryland's offensive playbook.