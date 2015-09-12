Can't-miss moments: The best of Week 2 in college football

Published: Sep 12, 2015 at 07:05 AM

The second Saturday of the 2015 college football season is sure to deliver plenty of memorable moments. College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a favor by making sure you have access to all the moments fans will be raving about.

Luck of the Irish

Notre Dame escaped an upset bid by Virginia on an amazing 39-yard touchdown play from backup quarterback DeShone Kizer to receiver Will Fuller with just 12 seconds remaining in the game.

BYU does it again

For the second consecutive week, BYU pulled off a Hail Mary pass to prevail. Quarterback Tanner Mangum has demonstrated a flair for the dramatic, this time with a 35-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left to complete a 35-24 come-from-behind win (a pick six shortly after the TD pass put an exclamation point on the win).

Harbaugh goes berserk

We all knew it was just a matter of time before Jim Harbaugh had his first sideline tirade as Michigan coach, and he didn't disappoint in reacting to a roughing the kicker call against the Wolverines in their win over Oregon State on Saturday.

Virginia rolls out some razzle dazzle

Virginia dug deep into its playbook to grab an unexpected 14-12 lead on Notre Dame. Out of the Wildcat formation, the Cavaliers turned an end around into a reverse to quarterback Matt Johns, who tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Keeon Johnson.

Is there anything he can't do?

Braxton Miller's move to receiver has given the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year a chance to show off talents that otherwise would have gone unnoticed. Miller provided a hefty follow-up to his Week 1 performance vs. Virginia Tech that thrust him into the Heisman conversation by putting a devastating block on tape for the scouts to salivate over.

Purdue pulls off Hail Mary

Boilermakers QB Austin Appleby connected with WR Dan Monteroso for this miraculous 51-yard TD on the final play of the first half in Purdue's 38-14 win over Indiana State.

Gators get gift

So, this is how Florida won. Down 31-24 with the ball at the Gator's 13-yard line, East Carolina QB Blake Kemp dropped back to pass, and then this happened ...

Unfortunately, Kemp was not alone

Rutgers QB Chris Laviano provided another moment worthy of the football follies. Laviano scrambled to his right, possibly spotted a receiver downfield he'd like to throw to, but instead had the ball slip out of his hands for a fumble. That fumble was recovered by Washington State, which promptly scored a go-ahead touchdown following the gift.

Dalvin Cook breaks free

The USF defense was no match for Florida State RB Dalvin Cook on this 74-yard touchdown run.

