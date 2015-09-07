Can't-miss moments: The best of Week 1 in college football

The first Saturday of the 2015 college football season promises to deliver a plethora of memorable moments. College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a favor by making sure you have access to all the moments fans will be raving about.
Ohio State's Miller makes spectacular spin move
In his first game as an H-back, Braxton Miller made highlight-reel plays, including this spin move on a 53-yard touchdown run against Virginia Tech. While Miller's spin move was stunning, take a good look at Ezekiel Elliott's soul-crushing block.
BYU wins on last-second Hail Mary
Nebraska's 29-game winning streak in season openers -- the longest such streak in major college football entering this season -- was halted in the most dramatic way possible ... a game-winning Hail Mary play in the final second by BYU.
The Cougars' backup quarterback Tanner Mangum -- in the game after an injury to starter Taysom Hill -- connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Mathews for a thrilling 33-28 win in Lincoln, Neb.
Could that be BYU's most amazing finish since Jim McMahon's Hail Mary touchdown against SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl?
Nkemdiche doubles down on awesome
It figures Ole Miss' 76-3 beatdown of overmatched Tennessee-Martin would provide a bevy of highlight-reel fodder, but this is noteworthy. The Rebels' junior defensive end Robert Nkemdiche doubled down with two can't-miss moments. First, he lined up at fullback and hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception. Later, he stormed through the Skyhawks' line to block a field goal attempt. Watch the mayhem here:
It's be wise to keep an eye on Nkemdiche this season. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein listed Nkemdiche as the second-rated interior defensive linemen to watch in 2015. The Ole Miss star also was among the "others receiving votes" for CFB 24/7's #CFBTop20 countdown of the top college football players for 2015, just missing the cut.
Kansas loses on fumbled spike attempt
Kansas had its hands full at home against FCS foe South Dakota State. The Jayhawks fell behind 31-7 to the Jackrabbits, only to forge a second-half rally that forced the score to 41-38 with SDSU in the lead in the closing moments. Kansas drove down the field, were in range for a potential game-tying field goal attempt, but then this happened in the final seconds.
Want a mind-blowing Kansas football stat? Kansas is now the third Power 5 conference program to lose to an FCS program twice since 2010, joining Iowa State and Oregon State. Kansas lost to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, 6-3, in 2010. Iowa State lost to North Dakota State, 34-14, in 2014 and Northern Iowa, 28-20, in 2013. And, Oregon State lost to Eastern Washington, 49-46, in 2013 and Sacramento State, 29-28 in OT, in 2011.
Bowling Green player loses shoe, plays dead
Bowling Green defensive lineman Mike Minns lost a shoe during his team's game against Tennessee, and took matters into his own hands when the Vols' up-tempo offense made it difficult for him to get off the field in time for a substitute.
Minns dropped to the ground and played dead. It was funny.
This moment was also a bit reminiscent of that time last season when an Arkansas State player collapsed on a fake punt attempt against Miami (Fla.).
Jim Kelly reacts to nephew's TD throw
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was paying close attention to Ole Miss' game against Tennessee-Martin and for good reason, his nephew -- Chad Kelly -- was making his first start for the Rebels.
It went well. Chad Kelly threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was Chad Kelly's second touchdown toss -- a 57-yarder to Cody Core that put Ole Miss up 41-0 in the second quarter -- that Jim Kelly got particularly pumped about.
'Big Toe' is instant fan favorite
Penn State unleashed its 5-foot-10, 259-pound freshman kicker in its opener against Temple, and the football world might never be the same again. Joey Julius scored the Nittany Lions' first points of the 2015 season with a successful 34-yard field goal attempt. The Internet noticed, and college football has a new cult hero.
ICYMI
Tennessee Tech tribute turns into TD
Arkansas Tech lined up with 10 men on its first defensive play of its 2015 opener to honor a late teammate Thursday night, and the result was an inspirational start to the season.
Bungled spot by officials spoils Colorado's chance for comeback
Officials struggled to spot the ball in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Thursday night's Colorado-Hawaii game, and time ran out for the Buffaloes in the loss.