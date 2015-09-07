Can't-miss moments: The best of Week 1 in college football

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 05:52 PM

The first Saturday of the 2015 college football season promises to deliver a plethora of memorable moments. College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a favor by making sure you have access to all the moments fans will be raving about.

Ohio State's Miller makes spectacular spin move

In his first game as an H-back, Braxton Miller made highlight-reel plays, including this spin move on a 53-yard touchdown run against Virginia Tech. While Miller's spin move was stunning, take a good look at Ezekiel Elliott's soul-crushing block.

BYU wins on last-second Hail Mary

Nebraska's 29-game winning streak in season openers -- the longest such streak in major college football entering this season -- was halted in the most dramatic way possible ... a game-winning Hail Mary play in the final second by BYU.

The Cougars' backup quarterback Tanner Mangum -- in the game after an injury to starter Taysom Hill -- connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Mathews for a thrilling 33-28 win in Lincoln, Neb.

Could that be BYU's most amazing finish since Jim McMahon's Hail Mary touchdown against SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl?

Nkemdiche doubles down on awesome

It figures Ole Miss' 76-3 beatdown of overmatched Tennessee-Martin would provide a bevy of highlight-reel fodder, but this is noteworthy. The Rebels' junior defensive end Robert Nkemdiche doubled down with two can't-miss moments. First, he lined up at fullback and hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception. Later, he stormed through the Skyhawks' line to block a field goal attempt. Watch the mayhem here:

It's be wise to keep an eye on Nkemdiche this season. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein listed Nkemdiche as the second-rated interior defensive linemen to watch in 2015. The Ole Miss star also was among the "others receiving votes" for CFB 24/7's #CFBTop20 countdown of the top college football players for 2015, just missing the cut.

Kansas loses on fumbled spike attempt

Kansas had its hands full at home against FCS foe South Dakota State. The Jayhawks fell behind 31-7 to the Jackrabbits, only to forge a second-half rally that forced the score to 41-38 with SDSU in the lead in the closing moments. Kansas drove down the field, were in range for a potential game-tying field goal attempt, but then this happened in the final seconds.

Want a mind-blowing Kansas football stat? Kansas is now the third Power 5 conference program to lose to an FCS program twice since 2010, joining Iowa State and Oregon State. Kansas lost to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, 6-3, in 2010. Iowa State lost to North Dakota State, 34-14, in 2014 and Northern Iowa, 28-20, in 2013. And, Oregon State lost to Eastern Washington, 49-46, in 2013 and Sacramento State, 29-28 in OT, in 2011.

Bowling Green player loses shoe, plays dead

Bowling Green defensive lineman Mike Minns lost a shoe during his team's game against Tennessee, and took matters into his own hands when the Vols' up-tempo offense made it difficult for him to get off the field in time for a substitute.

Minns dropped to the ground and played dead. It was funny.

This moment was also a bit reminiscent of that time last season when an Arkansas State player collapsed on a fake punt attempt against Miami (Fla.).

Jim Kelly reacts to nephew's TD throw

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was paying close attention to Ole Miss' game against Tennessee-Martin and for good reason, his nephew -- Chad Kelly -- was making his first start for the Rebels.

It went well. Chad Kelly threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was Chad Kelly's second touchdown toss -- a 57-yarder to Cody Core that put Ole Miss up 41-0 in the second quarter -- that Jim Kelly got particularly pumped about.

'Big Toe' is instant fan favorite

Penn State unleashed its 5-foot-10, 259-pound freshman kicker in its opener against Temple, and the football world might never be the same again. Joey Julius scored the Nittany Lions' first points of the 2015 season with a successful 34-yard field goal attempt. The Internet noticed, and college football has a new cult hero.

ICYMI

Tennessee Tech tribute turns into TD
Arkansas Tech lined up with 10 men on its first defensive play of its 2015 opener to honor a late teammate Thursday night, and the result was an inspirational start to the season.

Bungled spot by officials spoils Colorado's chance for comeback
Officials struggled to spot the ball in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Thursday night's Colorado-Hawaii game, and time ran out for the Buffaloes in the loss.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More