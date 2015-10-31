Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 9 in college football

Miami pulled off its own version of "The Play", the famous six-lateral kickoff return touchdown for Cal in its win over Stanford 33 years ago. However, the Hurricanes used eight laterals to pull off this impossible dream of a play. Corn Elder gathered in the final lateral and went the distance to the go-ahead score with no time remaining in a 30-27 win over Duke. It's a play that likely will be a fixture of any "greatest college football plays" discussions moving forward.