Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 9 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the ninth weekend of college football play.
Miami pulls off a miracle
Miami pulled off its own version of "The Play", the famous six-lateral kickoff return touchdown for Cal in its win over Stanford 33 years ago. However, the Hurricanes used eight laterals to pull off this impossible dream of a play. Corn Elder gathered in the final lateral and went the distance to the go-ahead score with no time remaining in a 30-27 win over Duke. It's a play that likely will be a fixture of any "greatest college football plays" discussions moving forward.
300-pounder rumbles for TD
Fat-guy touchdown alert! Kentucky defensive tackle Cory Johnson scooped up a Tennessee fumble and returned it 77 yards for the game's first score.
Action Jackson
USC's Adoree' Jackson collected an interception of a Jared Goff pass, then executed a nifty return for a pick six.
Grant goes the distance, twice
Texas Tech's Jakeem Grant is running circles around Oklahoma State. First, he pulled off this amazing 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown play ...
Then, he went coast-to-coast for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown ...
That's two touches for 190 yards from Grant.
MegaQuon strikes again
Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell continues to amaze. Treadwell made a real nice over-the-shoulder catch of a Chad Kelly pass to complete a 21-yard scoring play.
FSU WR goes Beast Mode
Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph was not going to be denied on this 75-yard touchdown catch. He shook off some defenders and stiff-armed another, scoring on the first play after Syracuse had taken a 7-0 lead.
Hackenberg scores ... on catch
Penn State pulled out some trickery vs. Illinois on Saturday, and it resulted in QB Christian Hackenberg's first career touchdown grab.
Big-air Barkley
Not long after Hackenberg's TD catch, his teammate, RB Saquon Barkley, went airborne for this score.
Off-the-helmet pick
Wisconsin safety Tanner McEvoy came up with this pick vs. Rutgers, thanks to a little help from teammate Joe Schobert's helmet.
ICYMI
West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen could only shake his head and high-five TCU QB Trevone Boykin after a Boykin run Thursday night in the Horned Frogs' win over the Mountaineers.