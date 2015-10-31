 Skip to main content
Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 9 in college football

Published: Oct 31, 2015 at 07:04 AM

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the ninth weekend of college football play.

Miami pulls off a miracle

Miami pulled off its own version of "The Play", the famous six-lateral kickoff return touchdown for Cal in its win over Stanford 33 years ago. However, the Hurricanes used eight laterals to pull off this impossible dream of a play. Corn Elder gathered in the final lateral and went the distance to the go-ahead score with no time remaining in a 30-27 win over Duke. It's a play that likely will be a fixture of any "greatest college football plays" discussions moving forward.

300-pounder rumbles for TD

Fat-guy touchdown alert! Kentucky defensive tackle Cory Johnson scooped up a Tennessee fumble and returned it 77 yards for the game's first score.

Action Jackson

USC's Adoree' Jackson collected an interception of a Jared Goff pass, then executed a nifty return for a pick six.

Grant goes the distance, twice

Texas Tech's Jakeem Grant is running circles around Oklahoma State. First, he pulled off this amazing 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown play ...

Then, he went coast-to-coast for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown ...

That's two touches for 190 yards from Grant.

MegaQuon strikes again

Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell continues to amaze. Treadwell made a real nice over-the-shoulder catch of a Chad Kelly pass to complete a 21-yard scoring play.

FSU WR goes Beast Mode

Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph was not going to be denied on this 75-yard touchdown catch. He shook off some defenders and stiff-armed another, scoring on the first play after Syracuse had taken a 7-0 lead.

Hackenberg scores ... on catch

Penn State pulled out some trickery vs. Illinois on Saturday, and it resulted in QB Christian Hackenberg's first career touchdown grab.

Big-air Barkley

Not long after Hackenberg's TD catch, his teammate, RB Saquon Barkley, went airborne for this score.

Off-the-helmet pick

Wisconsin safety Tanner McEvoy came up with this pick vs. Rutgers, thanks to a little help from teammate Joe Schobert's helmet.

ICYMI

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen could only shake his head and high-five TCU QB Trevone Boykin after a Boykin run Thursday night in the Horned Frogs' win over the Mountaineers.

