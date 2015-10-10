Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 6 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the sixth weekend of college football play.
Fournette is at it again
Another week of college football sporting action, another week featuring a Leonard Fournette must-see moment. Here he rattles off an 87-yard romp past South Carolina's overmatched defense. Six games into the season, and Fournette is already over 1,000 yards rushing. He might just have a future in this game.
Gopher goes for gold
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks used a powerful, soul-crushing stiff arm, and then a quick chance-of-direction maneuver to outflank and then outrun the Purdue defense on a nifty 71-yard touchdown scamper.
All hail mighty MegaQuon
Ole Miss' Laquon Treadwell is one of the most highly regarded receivers in the college game, and this ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch is just the latest example of his abounding skills.
Sooners forget to tackle
Somebody tell Oklahoma that this isn't two-hand touch football being played in this year's edition of the Red River Shootout.
Texas' Marcus Johnson scores a 24-yard touchdown because the Sooners forgot to tackle.
Big boy touchdown
Yes!
Thank you, football gods, for LaQuan McGowan. The 410-pound tight end scored his first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard reception. Baylor is just playing with Kansas.
Floyd gives Bulldogs a boost
Georgia needed a spark after running back Nick Chubb went down with an injury in the first quarter vs. Tennessee. Cue linebacker Leonard Floyd. UGA stuffed the Vols on the goal line and forced a fumble. Floyd snatched the loose ball out of the air and went 96 yards for a score.
Miller triple jukes defender
That's Braxton Miller, and we already know he has a diabolical spin move. Well, add a defender-freezing triple-juke to the repertoire. Miller put those moves on Maryland linebacker Jalen Brooks to acquire a fresh set of downs for his Buckeyes.
Accidental onside kick alert
Western Kentucky was dump trucking Middle Tennessee State, leading 49-14 at the half. The Hilltoppers came out of the intermission prepared to kick off to the Blue Raiders. Instead, "oops?" Of course, the Hilltoppers recovered, drove down the field and earned a 50-burger with a successful kick for three points.