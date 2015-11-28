Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 13 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a massive solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the 13th weekend of college football play.
Miles celebrates win with dabs
LSU head coach Les Miles cut loose with his team following a 19-7 win over Texas A&M, getting in on the dabbing craze that is sweeping through college football (more to come later). Yes, he had plenty to celebrate.
Beamer hits more dabs than Miles
Can retiring 69-year-old Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer hit the dab? Yes. In fact, we count seven dabs (or is it six and a half?) here. Have a look at the dancing coach in action after the Hokies' 23-20 win over Virginia. With the win, Virginia Tech will head to a bowl game for the 23rd consecutive season.
Auburn WR tips ball to ... himself
Auburn wide receiver Jason Smith had to tip the ball in the air a couple times before he could reel this pass in, but he made the grab, resulting in a 77-yard touchdown reception to pull the Tigers closer vs. Alabama.
More dabbing
This isn't on Beamer's level, but Urban Meyer can dab, too, as he showed after Ohio State's rout of Michigan.
Spartan effort from Burbridge
Aaron Burbridge's incredible effort on a 29-yard touchdown play that put Michigan State up 27-10 on Penn State. Burbridge was forced out of bounds by a Penn State defender, re-established himself in the field of play in time to collect a Connor Cook pass, took a hit, didn't fall down and pulled off a nifty double spin move en route to the end zone.
Center lines up at RB, scores TD
Michigan State center Jack Allen, who is a fifth-year senior and three-year letterwinner, got quite a nifty reward for his years of service for the Spartans in his final home game. Allen lined up at running back in the shotgun formation, took the handoff and scored easily from nine yards out.
Beckham-esque
Southern Mississippi clinched the Conference USA West Division with a 58-24 win over Louisiana Tech, thanks in part to this incredible one-handed catch by WR Mike Thomas, who does a fine Odell Beckham impression.
ICYMI
Texas Tech pulled off this trick play on Thanksgiving night to beat Texas. Watch as the Red Raiders' Jakeem Grant fools the entire Longhorns defense as he scampers for a 40-yard TD run.
ICYMI Part II
One more must-see pre-Saturday play: Houston wide receiver Demarcus Ayers made this sensational one-handed grab and ran for a TD in the Cougars' win over Navy.