Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 12 in college football

This happened on Tuesday, but that's still technically "college football Week 12," so we're including it here (well, that, and it's awesome). Bowling Green's Gehrig Dieter (which, also should be noted, is an awesome name for a sports person), made a one-handed grab for a 5-yard touchdown play against Toledo. Dieter finished the game with 103 yards and three touchdown receiving, but Bowling Green fell, 44-28, desite that #BeastoftheWeek-worthy effort from Dieter.