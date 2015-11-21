Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 12 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a massive solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the 12th weekend of college football play.
Guitar hero
How do you celebrate knocking off the defending national champions?
With a wild air guitar celebration, of course!
Michael Geiger connected on a 41-yard field goal attempt as time expired to give Michigan State a 17-14 win over Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. That kick halted college football longest winning streak at 23 games, and -- more importantly -- vaulted the Spartans back into the College Football Playoff conversation.
The Kid's kid flashes for 'Cats
Arizona wide receiver Trey Griffey -- the son of former Major League Baseball star Ken Griffey, Jr. -- had a sensational 95-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Arizona State. It was the second-longest pass play in Arizona football history.
Clemson player proposes on Senior Day
No football fan who watched Boise State's thrilling win in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl will ever forget Ian Johnson's post-score proposal to his cheerleader girlfriend.
Perhaps Clemson offensive tackle Daniel Stone was inspired by Johnson's big move nearly nine years ago. As he was getting ready to take to the Memorial Stadium field for the final time in his college career, Stone ran over to his girlfriend, dropped to his knee and popped the question.
Gronk line up at QB, Gronk toss TD pass
His moderately more-famous brother Rob Gronkowski is a "Name the Play" staple. Now Glenn Gronkowski -- Rob's younger brother -- provided a Name the Play"-worthy moment of his own. Glenn Gronkowski, a fullback at Kansas State, lined up at quarterback out of the Wildcat formation and threw a jump-pass touchdown to freshman fullback Winston Dimel.
Harbaugh gets mad, rips off coat
In a not-so-shocking development, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh got mad at a referee. Also not shocking, Harbaugh did something crazy on the sideline to show said anger. It's still a must-watch event ...
Surprise, surprise!
Indiana and Maryland are embroiled in a good old-fashioned Big Ten shootout, and adding to the craziness was a surprise onside kick that was meticulously executed by the Hoosiers.
ICYMI: Catch of the year?
This happened on Tuesday, but that's still technically "college football Week 12," so we're including it here (well, that, and it's awesome). Bowling Green's Gehrig Dieter (which, also should be noted, is an awesome name for a sports person), made a one-handed grab for a 5-yard touchdown play against Toledo. Dieter finished the game with 103 yards and three touchdown receiving, but Bowling Green fell, 44-28, desite that #BeastoftheWeek-worthy effort from Dieter.