Camp recap: College football's social media stars

Published: Aug 26, 2013 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

With the college football preseason officially in the books and game-week preparations beginning Monday, the time is right for a look back at some of the finest tweets and other social media efforts from fall camp, most coming directly from players:

We begin with Texas A&M lineman Ced Ogbuehi tweeting a link to a Vine video clip of Aggies in the TAMU locker room jousting with one another using what appears to be laundry bins and PVC pipes.

Think that's a good prank?

South Carolina's Shaq Roland posted a Vine video of players dunking basketballs over the unsuspecting heads of teammates and into the top shelves of the lockers in the Gamecocks' locker room.

Nebraska coach Bo Pelini is known as a no-nonsense coach in every way, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head man showed a lighter side for certain with a classic prank captured on video by NU staff:

Jokes and pranks aside, things can get edgy in fall camp. Tennessee's star left tackle, Antonio Richardson, got more than his fill of Jadeveon Clowney on social media. After last year's epic head-to-head battle between the two, Richardson clearly means business for the rematch:

So what loosens up tense football players like Richardson more than ice cream?

Vanderbilt coach James Franklin surprised his team during camp by arranging for an ice cream truck to drive onto the practice field and treat the players after a hot practice. Jeff Lockridge of The Tennessean captured safety Kenny Ladler, one of the Commodores' top NFL hopefuls, enjoying his:

Southern Cal coach Lane Kiffin and star receiver Marqise Lee, in keeping with the ice cream theme, drove an ice cream truck to the Marching Trojans band and even handed out the treats himself:

This Twitpic from Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen, taken of linebacker Dillon Lee, shows that in fall camp, players sometimes get their faces stuffed with something a lot less tasty than ice cream:

After a lot of work in camp, players' confidence can reach quite a high. Arkansas cornerback Tevin Mitchell, for instance, makes it clear how he sees his side of the field this fall:

Catching a little bit of a break before the real season begins, Tennessee junior linebacker A.J. Johnson tries his hand at fishing. But he's obviously better at catching big quarterbacks than big fish.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

