Cameron Smith helps USC hand Utah first loss of season

USC quarterback Cody Kessler completed 21 of 28 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown as NFL scouts from nine teams were credentialed for the game. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was Kessler's primary target, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Utah running back Devontae Booker, one of the top pro prospects in the game, rushed 14 times for 62 yards and caught six passes for 49.