Cam Newton tries to turn Alabama recruit to Auburn

Published: May 30, 2014 at 05:10 AM
Chase Goodbread
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton logged just one season for the Auburn Tigers, but his allegiance to the program has since been more like that of a quarterback who grew up watching Jason Campbell and spent five years there. And it's not as though he's shy about slipping "War Eagle" references into his news conferences.

Enter the Cam Newton Foundation 7-on-7 Tournament, where some of the top football prospects in the South gathered this week in Atlanta. Among them was Mekhi Brown, an Alabama commitment who Newton reportedly tried to turn for the Tigers.

"(Newton) was just like Alabama ain't where I need to be. He was talking to one of my teammates who had on an Alabama visor. He was talking about how he needed to get an Auburn visor and stuff like that," Brown said, according to bamaonline.com. "It was crazy."

The four-star defensive end is from Columbus, Ga., just a 45-minute drive from Auburn and traditionally an area the Tigers have recruited effectively. Newton beat Alabama in 2010 to set the stage for a BCS National Championship, but by all indications, he's always looking for a chance to beat the Tide in other ways.

