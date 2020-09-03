Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

Bill Belichick didn't wait until the eve of Week 1 to name Tom Brady's successor.

The Patriots named Cam Newton the starter during a team meeting Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the decision.

The Boston Globe first reported the news.

Newton earning the starting gig seemed obvious when he signed an incentive-laden deal with New England that included just $550,000 guaranteed on a $1.05 million base salary in late June.

With little ramp-up time to learn the offense, however, it wasn't a given that Belichick would hand Newton the starting gig off the bat.

As training camp wore on, it became obvious that the job would be Newton's. With Jarrett Stidham dealing with a hip injury, more and more reps went to Newton, indicating he was being groomed for the starting gig.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi, who attended Pats practices, noted that it wasn't always pretty with Newton as he was learning the system, including some errant throws and miscues, but the former NFL MVP was clear the best QB.