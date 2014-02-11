Cam Newton back in class at Auburn, working on degree

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who played collegiately at Auburn for just one season between junior college and an early jump to the NFL, is back on the Plains this spring in pursuit of a degree.
An Auburn spokesperson confirmed to al.com that Newton is taking classes, and NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported that the former No. 1 overall draft pick is on track to graduate in May. Newton is majoring in sociology.
Naturally, AU students are getting as many photos of Newton as possible. Not many of them were likely around when Newton led Auburn's BCS National Championship run in 2010, but at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he remains unmistakable sitting in a classroom.
And if anyone is unsure if it's really him, they need only cross-reference with the Newton statue Auburn has already erected in honor of his championship accomplishment.