Cam Jordan's right about Bucs, NFC South race; five breakout DBs

While critics point to his 39-55 career record and a resume with only one winning season, Carr has played at an MVP level at times (see: 2016) and his improved performance under Jon Gruden should've solidified his spot as the team's long-term solution, right?

That's what I would imagine when comparing Carr's numbers to some of the young stars at the position:

PASSING STATS SINCE 2016:

Carr: 66.4%, 15,536 yds, 7.3 ypa, 90:37 TD-to-INT.

Dak Prescott: 65.8%, 15,778 yds, 7.6 ypa, 97:36 TD-to-INT.

Carson Wentz: 63.8%, 14,191 yds, 6.9 ypa, 97:35 TD-to-INT.

Jared Goff: 62.4%, 14,219 yds, 7.6 ypa, 87:42 TD-to-INT.

It doesn't matter whether you personally like the players listed or not -- the fact that Carr's production over the past four years is nearly identical speaks volumes. Each of the other three players is viewed as his team's unquestioned QB1 by his front office and coaches. Sure, some of them evoke quizzical looks from certain folks in the football world when their names are mentioned in "franchise quarterback" conversations, but they are certainly not under scrutiny from their own staff.

That's why I understand Carr's frustration. He has done more with less in the Gruden era, but skeptics -- outside and apparently inside the building -- continue to question whether he really has the goods to be a true franchise QB.

Studying the All-22 Coaches Tape from the past two seasons, I'm struck by Carr's ability to play like a pass-first point guard from the pocket. Carr gets the ball out of his hands quickly and utilizes every option in the route concept. Although the horizontal nature of the Raiders' passing game would seemingly crush Carr's yards-per-attempt average, the veteran passer notched the best ypa of his career in 2019 (7.9) despite throwing to a number of castoffs, misfits and unknowns.

With that in mind, the Raiders should be optimistic about Carr's potential to take his game up a notch with an upgraded supporting cast on the perimeter. Henry Ruggs III, the first receiver off the board in April's draft at No. 12 overall, gives the team an explosive playmaker on the outside with speed to burn. He is a rare find at the position, as a deep-ball specialist with outstanding stop-start quickness and dynamic running skills. The Alabama product should give Carr a legit No. 1 receiver to target in the passing game. Keep an eye on third-round pick Bryan Edwards as another pass catcher who will enable Carr to silence his critics with a strong 2020 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder should thrive as a chain mover between the hashes with his big frame and strong hands. The South Carolina product has already drawn comparison to Davante Adams from Carr, based on his combination of physicality and ball skills. If he quickly emerges as the WR2 opposite Ruggs, Carr's supporting cast begins to look like a dangerous unit, with a pair of young playmakers alongside TE Darren Waller and RB Josh Jacobs.