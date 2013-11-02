California WR Kenny Lawler makes unreal one-handed catch

California hasn't had much to cheer about this season under new head coach Sonny Dykes, but a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch from redshirt freshman wide receiver Kenny Lawler against Arizona certainly qualifies.
A diving Lawler extended his left hand and pulled the ball back into his body to catch the pass from quarterback Jared Goff, making one of the best catches in college football this season.
It was Lawler's second career touchdown catch, his first coming in the second quarter on a 17-yard scoring snag.