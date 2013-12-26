California TE Richard Rodgers to enter 2014 NFL Draft

While the top tier of tight ends is likely to consist of underclassmen Eric Ebron of North Carolina, who has already announced his plans to turn pro, Austin Seferian-Jenkins of Washington and Jace Amaro of Texas Tech, Rodgers (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) could end up at the top of the next group. Rodgers has the athleticism and pass-catching skills desired of modern NFL tight ends, capable of creating mismatches all over the field.