California safety Avery Sebastian injured in scrimmage

California safety Avery Sebastian was injured during the Golden Bears' scrimmage Monday afternoon and taken by ambulance for further medical treatment.
Sebastian has been taken to a local hospital, but Cal coach Sonny Dykes had no additional information on Sebastian's condition, Jeff Faraudo of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Sebastian, the outgoing and big-hitting safety from McDonough, Ga., was hurt in a collison with running back Jeffrey Coprich. Sebastian was down on the field at Memorial Stadium for more than 10 minutes before being immobilized and strapped to a backboard, according to reports from the scene on Twitter.
Sebastian started four games last season and played in 11 total, recording 56 tackles.