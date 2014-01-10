California DT Viliami Moala declares for 2014 NFL Draft

And the hits just keep on coming for the beleaguered California defense. Defensive tackle Viliami Moala became the third Golden Bears underclassman to declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, according to BearTerritory.net.
Moala joined linebacker Khairi Fortt and cornerback Kameron Jackson in forgoing his remaining year of eligibility from a defense that allowed 45.9 points and 529 yards per game this past season.
Moala (6-foot-2, 315 pounds) was one of the nation's most sought-after recruits coming out of high school, with offers from every member of what was the Pac-10 at the time and a host of national powers like Alabama. But Moala was never able to live up to that lofty billing, struggling with conditioning as a freshman and seeing limited action the following season.
As a junior, Moala finally seemed to be tapping into that potential, starting 11 games and recording 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
If Moala can continue to progress, he could prove to be a worthwhile investment as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.