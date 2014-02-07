California DE Ted Agu, 21, dies after conditioning workout

California junior defensive end Ted Agu died Friday after a conditioning workout, the school reported on its website.
Agu, 21, reportedly died at a local hospital near Berkeley, Calif., after collapsing during a conditioning workout.
"This is a very difficult time for our football family," Cal coach Sonny Dykes said in a release from the school. "Ted was a remarkable young man and a member of this family who was highly respected and loved by his teammates and coaching staff. He had an incredible passion for life and will be deeply missed."
Agu was from Bakersfield, Calif., and was an honor-roll student at Frontier High; he signed with California after also receiving recruiting interest from Cornell, Iowa State and San Jose State. He was majoring in public health.
Agu played in seven games in the 2013 season as a backup and made six tackles. He played in eight games in his career and made eight tackles.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.