California CB Kameron Jackson declares for 2014 NFL Draft

California cornerback Kameron Jackson will enter the 2014 NFL Draft, making the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.
A junior, Jackson (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) delivered his signature performance by intercepting UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley three times in a shocking 43-17 upset win over the Bruins last season, but he had only one other interception for the Golden Bears, which came this season.
For his college career, Jackson had 75 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 30 games.
Barring an impressive display during the run-up to the draft, Jackson almost certainly projects as a late-round draft pick at best and will have to deliver immediately in a training camp to have a shot at making a roster.
For the Golden Bears, their hopes rest with the notion that promising cornerback Stefan McClure and safety Avery Sebastian will return from injury and energize a horrendous pass defense that gave up 341 yards per game.