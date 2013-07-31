California 2013 season preview

RB Brendan Bigelow: One of the most explosive yet underutilized players in college football, Bigelow erupted with highlight-reel touchdown runs of 81 and 59 yards at Ohio State only to be buried again for the rest of the season. He struggled to digest Tedford's complex playbook, but the new coaching staff vows to simplify things and play to Bigelow's strengths. Bigelow possesses breathtaking open-field acceleration and balance -- everything sets up for a breakthrough season. He also excels on kick returns and is a solid receiver. However, Bigelow has a history of major knee problems, which NFL teams will not overlook.