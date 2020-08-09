Around the NFL

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Calais Campbell is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the NFL, but the defensive end remains grounded as he enters his 13th NFL season.

After being traded to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, Campbell enters a new locker room of a team well within reach of a Super Bowl. Yet, Campbell is still eager to earn the respect of his new teammates, regardless of the past accolades or stellar reputation that precedes the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner.

"The first thing you do when you come to a new team is you want to just show people your work ethic and how hard you're willing to grind, try to earn their respect," Cambell said on Friday, via the Baltimore Sun. "So I've spent the last couple weeks, and really the offseason program that we had virtually, just trying to earn my teammates' respect."

Campbell, who turns 34 on the first day of September, is excited to join a talented Ravens defense that needed a tenacious physical presence on the defensive line. With a superb secondary led by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters behind him, Campbell sees potential to break his personal best 14.5 sacks in a single season, which came in his first season in Jacksonville three years ago after spending nearly a decade in Arizona.

"The coaches told me they want (me) to have my best year of my career," said Campbell, who currently sits at 88 sacks for his career. "I guess I got to strive for at least 15. You got to shut down the run, make teams one-dimensional. Then you get to rush the passer."

Campbell, who suffers from asthma, admits he considered opting out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately felt enough has been done to ensure a safe workplace. With no preseason games to assimilate with his new teammates, Campbell said he won't miss the exhibitions and believes he will be ready for Week 1, but feels for the young players and undrafted free agents who have less of a chance to be discovered. For that reason, Campbell views his role as a leader essential with an unprecedented season ahead, and earning their trust is all a part of his process.

"I think we're going to have to depend on them, and I want to make sure they're ready," Campbell said. "You can't win the Super Bowl today. I don't care how good you are in August. You've got to go through the process. You can't even win the first game today. It's still a month away. So right now, it's just trying to make sure we take advantage of what's in front of us."

Related Content

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 28-25. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Colts DL DeForest Buckner striving for sack record, SB return

One of the newest Indianapolis additions, DeForest Buckner believes every defensive lineman should be looking to set the single-season sack record. 
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Lions 20-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Back from injury, LB Danny Trevathan wants Bears legacy

After his 2019 season was ended early with an elbow injury, Chicago's Danny Trevathan wants "to be remembered" as a great Bears linebacker. 
No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'
news

No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'

Gardner Minshew had some memorable moments with the media this past week, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone sees another version of his young quarterback and that's one who's focused on working hard and the season ahead. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.
