Cal's Jared Goff will participate in passing drills at combine

Which quarterbacks will and won't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine is always a subject of intrigue for the annual event that brings more than 300 of the best NFL draft prospects to Indianapolis for workouts and interviews.
The combine (Feb. 23-29) is still a few weeks away, but there's no longer any suspense with Jared Goff, the former Cal star who has a chance to be the first quarterback chosen in the 2016 NFL Draft.
"I'll do it all. I'll throw, and I'll do it all. I think it's the right thing to do. I've got nothing to hide. (I'll) go out there and have some fun," Goff told ProFootballTalk Live on Wednesday.
Scouts will no doubt appreciate Goff's willingness to show off his arm in the combine environment. Some top quarterbacks won't, preferring instead to throw for scouts at their campus pro-day workouts, with the benefit of a familiar environment and throwing to wide receivers they played with in college.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks praised Goff's choice, noting that Cal's pro day would be a second chance to throw if Goff were unhappy with his combine performance.
Other top quarterbacks available in the draft include North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, Memphis' Paxton Lynch, Michigan State's Connor Cook, Penn State's Christian Hackenberg and Ohio State's Cardale Jones. Whether Goff's decision makes any of them more likely to also throw is unclear, but the more quarterbacks who commit to taking part in combine passing drills, the more pressure others feel to do the same.