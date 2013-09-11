Cal RB Brendan Bigelow seeks to repeat play vs. Ohio State

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior has incredible open-field acceleration and game-breaking ability, offset by a history of injuries, including two torn anterior cruciate ligaments during high school. He also struggled to master former head coach Jeff Tedford's complex playbook, one of the reasons for Bigelow's minimal workload last season. Assuming Bigelow does get on track, he might represent one of the more difficult players for NFL scouts to evaluate.