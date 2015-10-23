Cal QB Jared Goff shows vs. UCLA he's made for NFL

Second-half analysis: Goff continued to try and take what the offense gave him and was really hurt by not having explosive targets who could create separation down the field. I need to watch game tape to get the clearest picture possible, but I'm interested to see if Goff was defaulting to so many short throws due to the coverage or if it was due to his lack of confidence in his receivers getting open beyond the short throws. In the fourth quarter, the offensive line began to break down and Goff had to endure a run of three early sacks. I didn't think any of the three were really on Goff for hanging onto the ball too long; it is also worth noting that he was trying to allow routes to develop down the field, which is what NFL teams want.