Cal QB Goff torches Air Force for 6 TDs in win; NFL draft next?

The Golden Bears' junior is considering whether to apply for early NFL draft eligibility. He said after the game that he intends to make a decision soon. On Tuesday, it looked as though there was little else for him to prove at the college level as he completed 25 of 37 passes for 467 yards without an interception. As he often does, Goff spread his completions to many different receivers -- nine Golden Bears caught at least one pass against the Falcons -- and his six touchdown passes tied a career high. Bryce Treggs led all receivers with 143 yards on four catches, while Kenny Lawler (5 for 75) caught three touchdown passes.