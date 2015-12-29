Cal QB Goff torches Air Force for 6 TDs in win; NFL draft next?

Cal quarterback Jared Goff made easy work of Air Force on Tuesday in a 55-36 win in the Armed Forces Bowl, firing six touchdown passes in what might have been his final college game.
The Golden Bears' junior is considering whether to apply for early NFL draft eligibility. He said after the game that he intends to make a decision soon. On Tuesday, it looked as though there was little else for him to prove at the college level as he completed 25 of 37 passes for 467 yards without an interception. As he often does, Goff spread his completions to many different receivers -- nine Golden Bears caught at least one pass against the Falcons -- and his six touchdown passes tied a career high. Bryce Treggs led all receivers with 143 yards on four catches, while Kenny Lawler (5 for 75) caught three touchdown passes.
"He did what he's supposed to do," Cal coach Sonny Dykes told ESPN. "We thought we had some decent matchups, and he made some great decisions. ... He's had a great career, and I'm excited to see what he does in the future."
For the season, Goff finished 341 of 529 passing for 4,719 yards, 43 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. The yardage and TD totals are Pac-12 single-season records.
Former Oakland Raiders scout Bruce Kebric recently said that he expects Goff to be a top-five pick in the first round of the draft, while another scout likened his skills to those of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.