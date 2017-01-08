Cal fires head coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons

It's no longer Sonny in Berkeley.
Cal has fired head coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons, the team announced Sunday. FOX Sports first reported the news.
"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we take very seriously," Cal AD Mike Williams said in a press release. "There was no rush to judgment; we wanted to be thorough and thoughtful. Ultimately, it was a combination of factors that brought us to this outcome."
Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is now the interim head coach.
Dykes compiled a 19-30 record at Cal, following a 22-15 three-year stint at Louisiana Tech. His "Bear Raid" offense led to video game-like offensive numbers, which helped Jared Goff's rise to No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Those teams, however, always had trouble making stops on the defensive side of the ball.
In Dykes' first campaign without Goff, Cal fell to 5-7 this past season with Davis Webb as the signal caller.
The Golden Bears last played a game on November 26, so the timing of this coaching decision is very unusual.
A name that will immediately come to mind for most as Dykes' replacement is Chip Kelly. Kelly was fired after one season in the Bay Area as 49ers head coach, and spent four seasons in the Pac-12 at Oregon from 2009-12.