Cal DT Deandre Coleman must come up big vs. Stanford

That certainly isn't the case for redshirt senior defensive tackle Deandre Coleman, a mammoth specimen at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds and one of the handful of projected starters on either side of the ball to actually start every game this season. And while team accomplishments have been fleeting for Coleman -- his high school team in Seattle went 2-34, the San Francisco Chronicle noted, and Cal is 24-37 (14-30 Pac-12) during his college career -- he is far more likely to find personal success in the NFL.