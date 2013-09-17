Cairo Santos could miss Tulane's game at Syracuse

Santos (5-feet-8, 160 pounds) is a small guy with a huge leg. He was magnificent last season, going 21-of-21 on field-goal attempts. He was 12-of-12 on attempts of at least 40 yards, including 2-of-2 from at least 50 (the first two 50-yarders of his career), and nailed a 57-yarder. In addition, 31 of his 55 kickoffs were touchbacks. He won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker.