 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

C.J. Stroud: Fellow first-round QB Bryce Young dealt with issues 'out of his control' in Year 1 with Panthers

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 01:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

If there's one person who can appreciate how tough it is being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, it's C.J. Stroud.

Yes, the Texans quarterback was named a Rookie of the Year finalist following his brilliant first season in Houston, leading the franchise to a playoff victory after the Texans had won a combined 11 games the three prior seasons. But Stroud also had some humbling moments as a rookie, which is why he understands the context of what the one player drafted ahead of him had to endure last season.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled through a trying first season with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the league's worst record at 2-15. Young started 16 of those games, throwing for 2,877 yards, 11 TDs and 10 interceptions and fumbling 11 times. The team used multiple play callers and fired head coach Frank Reich only 11 games into his tenure there.

Stroud believes Young was put in a bad spot as a rookie, given the state of the offense that was around him, and that blame for his lack of first-year success lies elsewhere.

Related Links

"In his shoes, I feel a lot of stuff didn't go his way that was out of his control," Stroud told The Pivot podcast. "You know, like, you can't make a play if someone didn't make a block. You can't make a play if someone (doesn't) catch the ball.

"When you watch the tape, Bryce did a lot of great things, you know what I'm saying? He's gonna be a great player, but it takes time."

One of those great things was beating Stroud's Texans head to head, 15-13, in Week 8. Young even out-passed Stroud in that game, with 235 yards and a touchdown to Stroud's 140 yards and zero TD passes.

In the big picture, Stroud said he believed his Texans were better set up for success in his first season than the Panthers were in Young's rookie year.

"I came into a situation where we were struggling, I know, but we still had a lot of great pieces," Stroud said. "Nick Caserio, our GM, brought in a lot of good vets. DeMeco (Ryans) was the perfect coach for our type of team."

Stroud's message to Young, which he said he delivered personally to the Panthers QB, was to not look at himself differently just because last season didn't go as planned. They might be competitors on the field, but Stroud did his best to pump up his fellow draft mate.

"Everyone's path is different," Stroud said. "Maybe I had a good rookie year, and Bryce is going to have a great second year. Hopefully, I'll do (that) too.

"But I told him, like, 'You the one, bro. You the one for a reason.' … And he's not going to, but (I told him), 'don't ever look at yourself different, bro.'"

Related Content

news

Andy Reid had former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talk to offense ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII availability that he had Eric Bieniemy in to talk to the offense before the AFC Championship Game, and the former Chiefs OC's voice clearly resonates with the club after one season away in Washington.
news

Tom Brady 'surprised' team did not hire Bill Belichick as head coach for 2024 season

Tom Brady recently said on his "Let's Go" podcast that he is "surprised" that former Patriots head coach is not expected to be the head coach of a team this upcoming season.
news

Steelers' Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: 'We're not closing the door on anything'

Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II would not dismiss the possibility of trading for a veteran quarterback following Kenny Pickett's disappointing season.
news

Former Bills, Jets HC Rex Ryan interviews with Cowboys for defensive coordinator position

The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Ryan was previously the head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, but has been out of the coaching world since the 2016 season.
news

49ers S Tashaun Gipson on defense's 'unacceptable' performance vs. Lions: Wasn't 'our brand of football'

San Francisco's defense in the NFC Championship Game put them in the 24-7 hole before their unlikely comeback -- and the effort on that side of the ball was, in some cases, questionable. Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks referred to his unit's effort in that game as "unacceptable" and "embarrassing," and his players didn't disagree.
news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 