BYU signs 6-foot-7, 410-pound lineman from Tonga

There is no word yet from Cougars coach Bronco Mendenhall as to how much of that 410 pounds the BYU staff will want Langi to lose -- surely, he'll be put on a program to shed some of it. But perhaps not as much as one might think. The 300-pound lineman was considered massive at one time, and now they couldn't be more common. The bar for size on the line of scrimmage always seems to be on the rise at the college level, but Langi doesn't just raise the bar.