BYU signs 6-foot-7, 410-pound lineman from Tonga

His name is hard to spell, but his size is even harder to miss.
BYU signed 6-foot-7, 410-pound Motekiai Langi Wednesday as part of its football signing class, all the way from Liahona High School in Tonga.
According to BYU's youtube.com blurb on Langi -- which is absent of any football highlights -- the massive recruit has a background in rugby. It also indicates Langi is currently on a church mission, so it's unclear when he'll be available to suit up for the Cougars. He is listed as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but it's difficult to imagine him playing anywhere on the defensive line unless the Cougars want to try him at nose guard in its 3-4 defense.
There is no word yet from Cougars coach Bronco Mendenhall as to how much of that 410 pounds the BYU staff will want Langi to lose -- surely, he'll be put on a program to shed some of it. But perhaps not as much as one might think. The 300-pound lineman was considered massive at one time, and now they couldn't be more common. The bar for size on the line of scrimmage always seems to be on the rise at the college level, but Langi doesn't just raise the bar.
He eats it.