BYU QB Taysom Hill suffers left leg fracture

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, suffered a left leg fracture Friday night in the Cougars' game vs. Utah State, BYU announced. Hill is scheduled to have surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Utah State defeated BYU, 35-20.
Hill suffered the injury on a second-quarter run and limped off the field. He was carted to the locker room and did not return to the game.
The junior quarterback had led BYU to a 4-0 start and No. 16 ranking entering the game. He had two touchdowns -- one rushing and one passing -- before exiting Friday's game.
Hill entered the game third nationally in rushing among quarterbacks and 17th in total offense (326 yards per game). While he's known more for his running ability, NFL Media analyst Charles Davis recently wrote that Hill is a better passer than he gets credit for.
This season had the makings of something special for BYU, but with Hill sidelined, the Cougars' hopes have taken a huge hit.