Bypassing talented QBs early in draft is a risky move

That means quarterback-needy teams such as Houston, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Minnesota likely are going to have to make some decisions. Is it better to take a quarterback early, or instead take one of those positional players and hope a quarterback such as David Fales of San Jose State, Zach Mettenberger of LSU, Jimmy Garoppolo of Eastern Illinois, AJ McCarron of Alabama or Aaron Murray of Georgia can develop into a playoff-caliber quarterback? One aspect that might come into play: How do those teams feel about the 2015 quarterback class?