By the numbers: Breaking down first rounds of past 5 NFL drafts

A quick by-the-numbers look at the first rounds of the past five NFL drafts:
» The most popular position in the first round of the past five drafts? It's a tie between defensive end and offensive tackle, with 22 each. Next is cornerback with 20, followed by wide receiver at 17, defensive tackle at 16, quarterback and outside linebacker at 14 each, safety at 11, running back and guard at seven each, inside linebacker at four and center and tight end at three each. There have been 87 defensive players (including 38 linemen and 31 defensive backs) and 73 offensive players (including 32 linemen) selected in the past five first rounds.
» Seven teams have had more than five first-round picks in the past five drafts. Minnesota leads with eight (including two quarterbacks). Cleveland (which also has taken two quarterbacks) and St. Louis are next with seven each. Cincinnati, Detroit, the New York Jets and San Francisco have had six each.
» Baltimore, Oakland and Washington have had the fewest first-round picks over the past five drafts, with just three each. Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Indianapolis, New England and Seattle have had four each.
» Baltimore, the Jets and Oakland have spent all their first-round picks -- a combined 12 -- in the past five drafts on defensive players. The Jets have selected six, the Raiders and Ravens three each. Other defense-heavy teams: Houston (four of five first-round picks have been spent on defensive players) and New England (three of four). The most offense-heavy teams over the past five first rounds: Cincinnati (four of six picks have been spent on offensive players, including two tight ends), Dallas (four of five, including three linemen), Jacksonville (four of five, including two quarterbacks) and Tennessee (four of five).
» Sixteen first-round picks from 2010 have become Pro Bowlers: Kansas City S Eric Berry, Dallas WR Dez Bryant, Cincinnati TE Jermaine Gresham, Cleveland CB Joe Haden, San Francisco G Mike Iupati (now with Arizona), San Diego RB Ryan Mathews (now with Philadelphia), New England S Devin McCourty, Tampa Bay DT Gerald McCoy, Seattle OT Russell Okung, New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul, Pittsburgh C Maurkice Pouncey, Buffalo RB C.J. Spiller (now with New Orleans), Detroit DT Ndamukong Suh (now with Miami), Denver WR Demaryius Thomas, Seattle S Earl Thomas and Washington OT Trent Williams.
» Thirteen first-round picks from 2011 have become Pro Bowlers: Buffalo DT Marcell Dareus, Cincinnati WR A.J. Green, New Orleans RB Mark Ingram, Atlanta WR Julio Jones, New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan, Washington OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Denver OLB Von Miller, Carolina QB Cam Newton, Arizona CB Patrick Peterson, St. Louis DE Robert Quinn, San Francisco OLB Aldon Smith, Dallas OT Tyron Smith and Houston DE J.J. Watt.
» Six first-round picks from 2012 have become Pro Bowlers: Washington QB Robert Griffin III, Minnesota OT Matt Kalil, Carolina LB Luke Kuechly, Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck, Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin and Kansas City DT Dontari Poe.
» Five first-round picks from 2013 have become Pro Bowlers: Dallas C Travis Frederick, Chicago G Kyle Long, Minnesota WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, San Francisco S Eric Reid and New York Jets DT Sheldon Richardson.
» Four first-round picks from 2014 made the Pro Bowl as rookies; New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., St. Louis DT Aaron Donald, Dallas G Zack Martin and Baltimore LB C.J. Mosley.
» Using current conference affiliation (and not the affiliation when the pick was made), the SEC blows away the conference field in first-round picks over the past five years, with 54. In second is the ACC with 27. The rest: The Big Ten with 22, the Big 12 with 20, the Pac-12 with 19, the AAC and independents with five each, the Mountain West with four, the MAC with three and the Sun Belt with one. (If you go by affiliation when the pick was made: the SEC with 50, Big 12 with 27, ACC with 21, Big Ten with 18, the Pac-12 with 17, the Big East with six, independents with five, the AAC and MAC with four each, the Mountain West and WAC with three each and Conference USA with two.)
» The Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC each have 10 schools that have had at least one first-rounder in the past five drafts.
» Alabama is far and away the team leader, with 15 first-rounders in the past five drafts. The other schools with at least four: Florida with seven; Florida State, LSU and Texas A&M with six; North Carolina with five; and Auburn, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin with four. A glaring omission is Miami, which has had zero first-rounders in the past five drafts. (UCF and USF have had one each.)
» Four first-round picks from 2012 no longer are on their original team: RB Trent Richardson (No. 3 pick by Cleveland), S Mark Barron (No. 7 pick by Tampa Bay), QB Brandon Weeden (No. 22 pick by Cleveland) and WR A.J. Jenkins (No. 30 pick by San Francisco).
» Ten first-round picks from 2011 no longer are on their original team, including two who have retired: QB Jake Locker (No. 8 pick by Tennessee now is retired), QB Blaine Gabbert (No. 10 pick by Jacksonville), QB Christian Ponder (No. 12 pick by Minnesota), DT Nick Fairley (No. 13 pick by Detroit), DE Adrian Clayborn (No. 20 pick by Tampa Bay), G Danny Watkins (No. 23 pick by Philadelphia now is retired), T/G James Carpenter (No. 25 pick by Seattle), WR Jonathan Baldwin (No. 26 pick by Kansas City), T/G Gabe Carimi (No. 29 pick by Chicago) and OT Derek Sherrod (No. 32 pick by Green Bay).
» Fourteen first-round picks from 2010 no longer are on their original team, including one who is retired: QB Sam Bradford (No. 1 pick by St. Louis), DT Ndamukong Suh (No. 2 pick by Detroit), LB Rolando McClain (No. 8 pick by Oakland), RB C.J. Spiller (No. 9 pick by Buffalo), RB Ryan Mathews (No. 12 pick by San Diego), LB Sean Weatherspoon (No. 19 pick by Atlanta), TE Jermaine Gresham (No. 21 pick by Cincinnati), QB Tim Tebow (No. 25 pick by Denver), DT Dan Williams (No. 26 pick by Arizona), DT Jared Odrick (No. 28 pick by Miami), CB Kyle Wilson (No. 29 pick by the New York Jets), RB Jahvid Best (No. 30 pick by Detroit now is retired), DE/LB Jerry Hughes (No. 31 pick by Indianapolis) and CB Patrick Robinson (No. 32 pick by New Orleans).
