By the numbers: Breaking down first rounds of past 5 NFL drafts

» Using current conference affiliation (and not the affiliation when the pick was made), the SEC blows away the conference field in first-round picks over the past five years, with 54. In second is the ACC with 27. The rest: The Big Ten with 22, the Big 12 with 20, the Pac-12 with 19, the AAC and independents with five each, the Mountain West with four, the MAC with three and the Sun Belt with one. (If you go by affiliation when the pick was made: the SEC with 50, Big 12 with 27, ACC with 21, Big Ten with 18, the Pac-12 with 17, the Big East with six, independents with five, the AAC and MAC with four each, the Mountain West and WAC with three each and Conference USA with two.)