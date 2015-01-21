Buzz-worthy and buzz-kill players from Day 2 at the Senior Bowl

Petty is squarely in the spotlight this week as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2015 class, but he needs to pick up his performance over the next few days to convince scouts that he is worthy of being the No. 3 quarterback on most draft boards. Petty has struggled stringing together completions in team drills over the past two days and the questions persist about his ability to transition into a pro-style system after thriving in Art Briles' innovative scheme at Baylor. From his raw, unrefined footwork under center to his inconsistent ball placement on intermediate and deep throws, Petty is a work in progress and he will need time to develop at the next level. Thus, teams considering Petty as a long-term prospect should carefully monitor his development over the week and see if he makes progress in the aforementioned areas with more repetitions. If Petty shows improvement on game day (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network) and finds a way to play in rhythm, scouts will feel better about his potential to develop into a quality starter down the line.