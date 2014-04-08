Buzz continues to build around Lions, Sammy Waktins

Published: Apr 08, 2014 at 08:54 AM

Another day, another 2014 NFL Draft rumor. This time however, we can say the Detroit Lions' flirtation with Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins is getting to the point that we're going to have to say it has legs.

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Tuesday's reports that Watkins was in Detroit to meet with Lions' brass. According to Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett, Watkins met with Calvin Johnson, the recently signed Golden Tate and possibly even owner Bill Ford Jr. while at the team's facilities.

All that prompted Rapoport to say there continues to be strong buzz the team is considering trading up from 10th overall to snag somebody who is widely considered the best receiver in the draft.

It seems like it has become a weekly occurrence where the Lions are linked to Watkins in some form or fashion. The team's front office met with the Clemson wideout before his pro day and they haven't exactly hidden the fact that they think Watkins is a special player.

"He's an outstanding player," general manager Martin Mayhew told MLive.com recently. "Obviously, he's got the speed, he's got the quickness, he's got the playmaking ability. Another guy you can just get the ball in his hands and he can make something happen.

Watkins is clearly interested in teaming up with Johnson and Tate in Detroit as well. He's made no secret of the fact that he thinks he'll be perfect opposite of Johnson and has fanned the rumors more than he's doused them.

If Mayhew decides it is worth it to go up and get Watkins, he would likely need to craft a package enticing enough for the Rams, who hold the No. 2 overall pick. The team has expressed interest in trading down, but it all seems to be dependent on what Houston will do with the first pick and what kind of picks they could receive in return.

The Lions do have three picks in the top 76 of the draft and have some flexibility on Day Three with two compensatory picks in the fourth round.

Will Detroit have enough to move up and get Watkins? We'll see when May rolls around, but at this point it's clear the team is absolutely smitten with the prospect of drafting the Clemson speedster.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter *@BryanDFischer.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW