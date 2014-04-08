Buzz continues to build around Lions, Sammy Waktins

Another day, another 2014 NFL Draft rumor. This time however, we can say the Detroit Lions' flirtation with Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins is getting to the point that we're going to have to say it has legs.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Tuesday's reports that Watkins was in Detroit to meet with Lions' brass. According to Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett, Watkins met with Calvin Johnson, the recently signed Golden Tate and possibly even owner Bill Ford Jr. while at the team's facilities.
All that prompted Rapoport to say there continues to be strong buzz the team is considering trading up from 10th overall to snag somebody who is widely considered the best receiver in the draft.
It seems like it has become a weekly occurrence where the Lions are linked to Watkins in some form or fashion. The team's front office met with the Clemson wideout before his pro day and they haven't exactly hidden the fact that they think Watkins is a special player.
"He's an outstanding player," general manager Martin Mayhew told MLive.com recently. "Obviously, he's got the speed, he's got the quickness, he's got the playmaking ability. Another guy you can just get the ball in his hands and he can make something happen.
Watkins is clearly interested in teaming up with Johnson and Tate in Detroit as well. He's made no secret of the fact that he thinks he'll be perfect opposite of Johnson and has fanned the rumors more than he's doused them.
If Mayhew decides it is worth it to go up and get Watkins, he would likely need to craft a package enticing enough for the Rams, who hold the No. 2 overall pick. The team has expressed interest in trading down, but it all seems to be dependent on what Houston will do with the first pick and what kind of picks they could receive in return.
The Lions do have three picks in the top 76 of the draft and have some flexibility on Day Three with two compensatory picks in the fourth round.
Will Detroit have enough to move up and get Watkins? We'll see when May rolls around, but at this point it's clear the team is absolutely smitten with the prospect of drafting the Clemson speedster.