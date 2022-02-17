Around the NFL

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return

Published: Feb 17, 2022 at 01:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jim Harbaugh's decision to remain at Michigan includes an interesting detail that won't make a departure for the NFL financially prohibitive.

Following a dalliance with a return to the NFL, Harbaugh agreed to a new, five-year extension with Michigan this week that includes a base salary of over $7 million in 2022. More important, though, is his contract's structure as it pertains to leaving on his own accord.

An early exit from Michigan in the first year of his extension would mean Harbaugh would owe the university just $3 million. From there, the amount owed decreases to $2.25 million in 2023, $1.5 million in 2024 and just $750,000 in 2025. If Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL as a head coach, it won't cost much to buy his freedom to make such a leap.

The contract falls in line with that of at least one other major Power Five head coach: His rival, Ohio State's Ryan Day, who would have also owed Ohio State $3 million if he'd left the Buckeyes for another job on or before Jan. 31, 2022. The number has since fallen to $2.5 million, and decreases by an additional $500,000 with each year, per The Columbus Dispatch.

After rumors of a potential leap to the Chicago Bears, Day is still at Ohio State. Harbaugh's name was included in coaching searches to fill two NFL vacancies (Minnesota, Las Vegas), and he completed an interview with the Vikings before deciding to remain with the Wolverines. Harbaugh fell short of winning the Super Bowl while serving as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy continued to pull at Harbaugh, according to the coach. When the Vikings expressed interest, "it was something I wanted to explore," Harbaugh explained, per CBS Sports.

Explore, he did, but ultimately nothing more than an interview came of it. Instead, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, where he received a boost in pay following his best season with the Wolverines, which included a Big Ten championship and the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Should Harbaugh again get the itch to give the NFL another go, the price to bring him on board will amount to pennies to an NFL owner. Despite insisting his flirtation with the NFL was a "one-time thing," thanks to the structure of his current contract, the door on a return to the NFL will remain open for Harbaugh. Time will tell whether he chooses to again peek through it in the future.

Related Content

news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenges he faces in his two matchups against Derrick Henry each season. Leonard recently said the Titans star RB is a focus during offseason training.
news

New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt on Jamal Adams: 'Jamal is still a difference maker'

Jamal Adams struggled throughout the 2021 season. New Seahawks defense coordinator Clint Hurtt told reporters Wednesday that the safety is still "a difference maker."
news

Bengals owner Mike Brown: Joe Burrow is 'tough as nails, we want to do some things to help him'

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, including playoffs, third-most since the 1970 NFL merger. During a rally to honor the Bengals' AFC Championship run, Bengals owner Mike Brown indicated aiding Burrow is critical moving forward.
news

Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.
news

Aaron Donald at Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade: 'Why not run it back?'

It doesn't sound like Aaron Donald is retiring just yet. At the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade on Wednesday, Donald asked, "Why not run it back? We can be world champions again."
news

Falcons release veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler ahead of free agency

Atlanta released veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday, a month ahead of the new league year. Fowler was slated to be a free agent heading into the 2022 season, which was converted into a void year in his restructured contract.
news

Highlights from Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade

The Rams took to the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals working through 'discussions' with safety Jessie Bates on contract extension

Jessie Bates﻿' 2021 season wasn't the home-run year he'd expected, but the playoffs proved his worth. Now, we'll wait to see if that means a future with the reigning AFC champion Bengals.
news

Dolphins hiring Darrell Bevell as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Miami added some experience to their offensive staff under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
news

Bengals sign coach Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 season

A Super Bowl appearance warranted a new contract for Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor. The team announced Wednesday they signed Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW