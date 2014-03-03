Butkus: Team that drafts C.J. Mosley will be 'pretty damn lucky'

The NFL club that drafts Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley in May will be getting a reserved player who does far less to draw attention by what he says than by how he plays. But that shouldn't be mistaken for an inability to lead others, according to UA coach Nick Saban.
"This year's team needed leadership. I brought him in and said, 'C.J., I know you're uncomfortable talking at all. But we need you to develop some relationships, be a leader and affect other people by showing them you're willing to serve them, help them be better players,' And the guy was fabulous," Saban told USA Today. "Most guys his age would say, 'Oh coach, that's not me.' Not him."
Although Mosley was a four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide, he wasn't an every-down player until his senior season. Best suited for pass coverage, particularly early in his college career when he weighed just 220 pounds at most, he split time at Alabama's weakside linebacker position with Nico Johnson, now of the Kansas City Chiefs. The stronger, heavier Johnson handled the early downs and was ideal to help plug SEC rushing attacks. Mosley substituted on passing downs and covered open field like a safety.
As a full-time starter in 2013, however, he emerged not only as an effective run stopper, but a key leader in the UA locker room as well.
"Whoever gets C.J. Mosley in the draft is going to be pretty damn lucky," said Dick Butkus, the Hall of Fame linebacker whose Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, went to Mosley this year. "C.J. is a serious kid who is not flamboyant. His approach was my approach: 'Go about your business. Let your actions speak for you.' Any 4-3 team that wants that talented middle linebacker is going to be really happy with him."
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks ranks Mosley as the No. 1 inside linebacker available in the draft. Fellow analyst Charles Davis projects Mosley to go to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 11 overall pick in his latest mock draft.