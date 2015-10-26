Butch Davis says he'd love to be considered for Miami job

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 04:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Former Miami head coach Butch Davis wants his old job back.

Davis, who coached the Hurricanes from 1995-2000 before leaving for the Cleveland Browns, was asked Monday if he's interested in replacing Al Golden, who was fired Sunday, at Miami, and Davis didn't play coy.

"Obviously, I'd love to be considered for that opportunity," he told 790 The Ticket.

Davis hasn't been a head coach since 2010, when he was fired by North Carolina, and it's clear that he's eager for another chance in the role. He said he already has a list of names he would target for his coaching staff.

» Ed Reed says he'll listen if Miami calls about head-coaching job

After the team suffered the most lopsided loss in its history Saturday -- a 58-0 pummeling courtesy of Clemson -- turning to someone who was part of the program's glory days has to sound pretty appealing to some fans and alums. Davis was also a member of Jimmy Johnson's staff at Miami from 1984-88, a stretch that included a national title.

Davis took over as Miami's head coach in 1995 under the cloud of NCAA sanctions and helped build the program into a powerhouse. Things didn't work out for him in Cleveland, although he is the last coach to lead the franchise to the playoffs. He led UNC to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade before he was fired amid an NCAA investigation into allegations of academic misconduct and improper benefits.

Davis pointed out Monday that he wasn't found to have been involved in any wrongdoing in the case. However, it won't be a surprise if the circumstances of his departure from UNC still give some at Miami pause.

"It has been a little bit of an albatross that hangs around your neck because so many people just remember the headlines of four, five years ago and they don't end up hearing that actual results of what has transpired over the last two or three years."

Perhaps Miami would rather turn the page than look into its history for its next head coach, but as for consideration, Davis is certainly worthy of that much.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW