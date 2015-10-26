Butch Davis says he'd love to be considered for Miami job

Former Miami head coach Butch Davis wants his old job back.
Davis, who coached the Hurricanes from 1995-2000 before leaving for the Cleveland Browns, was asked Monday if he's interested in replacing Al Golden, who was fired Sunday, at Miami, and Davis didn't play coy.
Davis hasn't been a head coach since 2010, when he was fired by North Carolina, and it's clear that he's eager for another chance in the role. He said he already has a list of names he would target for his coaching staff.
After the team suffered the most lopsided loss in its history Saturday -- a 58-0 pummeling courtesy of Clemson -- turning to someone who was part of the program's glory days has to sound pretty appealing to some fans and alums. Davis was also a member of Jimmy Johnson's staff at Miami from 1984-88, a stretch that included a national title.
Davis took over as Miami's head coach in 1995 under the cloud of NCAA sanctions and helped build the program into a powerhouse. Things didn't work out for him in Cleveland, although he is the last coach to lead the franchise to the playoffs. He led UNC to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade before he was fired amid an NCAA investigation into allegations of academic misconduct and improper benefits.
Davis pointed out Monday that he wasn't found to have been involved in any wrongdoing in the case. However, it won't be a surprise if the circumstances of his departure from UNC still give some at Miami pause.
"It has been a little bit of an albatross that hangs around your neck because so many people just remember the headlines of four, five years ago and they don't end up hearing that actual results of what has transpired over the last two or three years."
Perhaps Miami would rather turn the page than look into its history for its next head coach, but as for consideration, Davis is certainly worthy of that much.