Bush is the most troubling of the potential keepers

Reggie Bush has been the most troubling running back to figure while putting together my list of keepers -- even more so than Adrian Peterson.
And no, it has nothing to do with recent speculation from the gossip rags that Bush is going to elope with Kim Kardashian. Which I find laughable because a Kardashian doing something without a camera crew present would be like Rex Ryan not putting gravy on his french fries.
So while I like Reggie as a RB2 option for next season, I would try to reacquire him in the draft, rather than keeping him. Unless you got him on the super cheap. If his auction value is low, or you have to give up a 10th round pick or something, then yes. Otherwise, you can risk it.
And without further ado ...
My lone keeper team, Rank's 11, has enjoyed an embarrassment of riches in recent years, as my main keepers were Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, Ray Rice and Michael Turner. Only two of those guys are locks to be held onto this year. …
We talked last week about Brady (he's obvious), and now the only obvious choice I have for next season is Rice. He's still a young guy, he had less than 300 carries and he figures to be the focal point of the Ravens' offense in 2012. Well, except when Cam Cameron forgets he's there. …
When push comes to shove, I can't see myself letting go of Peterson. I know he's had a devastating injury, but it's Peterson. One reader had to choose between Peterson and Maurice Jones-Drew. In a rare case like this, I would go with MJD. Otherwise, the sentimentalist in me will keep Peterson. …
Good news -- Peterson is ahead of schedule according to news reports this week. You might have to take a down year from Peterson in 2012, but if he can stay healthy he'll be only 28 in 2013 so you would still have him. …
Arian Foster, Rice, LeSean McCoy and MJD are part of the Fantasy Illuminati for running backs. AD has done enough in his career to warrant his spot. Now let's take a look at the guys on the outside who warrant mentioning. …
ImageBut first, if there was a Wrestling Illuminati, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are certainly it right now. Their match on SmackDown! was better than their previous matches, despite two "Dusty finishes." …
ImageJohn Cena nearly won me over with the promo he cut on The Rock on the RAW Super Show, but it seemed eerily reminiscent of Punk's coming-of-age "shoot" against the company in June. All of the little inside remarks, quipping about how Vince was probably going to fine him, it was a little much. I'm surprised Cena stopped short of mentioning ice cream bars. Though we still have a month to go. …
DeMarco Murray is high on my list of players to keep. The injuries will be a concern. But his competition in Dallas is not. If he can stay healthy, he's easily a top 10 running back. And considering the lack of options at the position, he should be high on your list, too. …
Chris Johnson will rebound this year and put up solid numbers. Keep him. You might play the role of riverboat gambler as you release him and hope for the best. But there aren't a lot of better options. …
One reader asked if he was crazy to keep Darren Sproles in his PPR league, and I'd say you'd be crazy not to keep Sproles if you are playing PPR. Sproles is going to have another monster season, as the Saints found the perfect way to play him in 2011. Not keeping him would be a mistake. …
ImageAnd right as I wrote that, "It's a Mistake" came on the Pandora radio. If I had to rank my top Men at Work songs, it would look like this: "Overkill," "Be Good Johnny" and "It's a Mistake" in that order. "Underground" would even rate higher for me than the band's two most famous songs. …
There have been a number of questions pouring in about Jamaal Charles. Do you keep him or not? His injury happened early in the season, which is good. But the Chiefs have been linked with BenJarvus Green-Ellis (cue those who wring their hands over tampering) or even Trent Richardson in the draft. Charles is a case-by-case guy, but looking at it through a vacuum, I keep him. …
ImageSpeaking of guys I hope can rebound from injuries; I hope Wade Barrett can recover from the arm injury he suffered trying to keep Dolph Ziggler from killing himself on RAW this week. We can let The Miz off the hook, though, for injuring wrestlers. My only suggestion to the WWE, please put Barrett on commentary for RAW like you did for CM Punk (thanks for breaking out the announcer's jacket this week) when he was on the shelf. …
ImageIt shouldn't go unnoticed after Cena and Punk falsely put up the "X" sign to indicate a legit injury to wrestlers in recent shows, a real injury occurred on RAW. Please put an end to the fake "X" and the "Owen Voice." I've already bought in to wrestling being scripted; don't insult me with this (expletive). …
ImageBryan had a great opportunity to cut a promo on The Big Show for being reckless in the ring the next night on SmackDown! but didn't take it. Funny, an angle about the Big Show being careless comes to life, who could have seen that coming besides everybody? …
ImageSticking with the injury theme, if Kendrys Morales is able to return to his pre-injury form, the Angels will have one of the most formidable lineups since the 2000 team had five guys hit at least 25 home runs. The pitching will be a little better than the 2000 team when six of the team's seven starters who made double-digit starts had an ERA greater than 5.00. Still one of my favorite all-time Angels teams, though. Real fun team to root for. …
ImageThe opening of spring training and all of those "El Hombre" signs around town have me excited for Albert Pujols' debut with the Angels. I like how Albert wants to avoid the "El Hombre" moniker out of respect for Stan Musial. How did he become more likeable? …
ImageCynics like to poke fun at Pujols' age (or how old they believe he is), but realize Reggie Jackson was 36 during his first season with the Angels. He worked out just fine. …
Ryan Mathews is poised for a huge season if Mike Tolbert leaves as expected. Mathews missed two games, but still finished in the top 10 among running backs, and he should become a true feature back this season for the Chargers. …
Matt Forte is the biggest question mark of the offseason. To be honest, I always miss on this guy. I have him when he struggles, give up on him too early just before he excels. Forte was once on Rank's 11, but I parted ways with him. He's going to get paid one way or the other, and with Mike Tice calling the plays, he's safe to keep. …
I'm not going to be able to keep Michael Turner. He's had at least 300 carries in three of his last four seasons, and he's also hit the very unflattering age of 30, which means he's over the fantasy hill going forward. …
Turner does carry some value in the red zone, as he's posted double-digits in touchdowns for four consecutive seasons -- even in his injury-shortened 2009 season. But that's not enough to consider him a keeper by any means. Look for the Falcons to go more pass-heavy next season, too. …
Maybe I should keep Turner in order to be like the Chargers and Ravens who threw around the term "continuity" to justify mediocrity. Al Davis might have been too knee-jerk with coaches (to say the least), but what in the history of Turner and Cameron leads you to believe this will be the year? Both teams are being foolish. …
Well, I won't keep Michael Turner, but I will consider redrafting him. For continuity, of course. Great, they got me saying it now. …
LeGarrette Blount's value will plummet if the Bucs draft Trent Richardson. I still have Morris Claiborne going to Tampa Bay at No. 5, but the Bucs have to add a complementary runner to go with Blount, so I'd allow him to go back into the pool. …
ImageSpeaking of guys who like to throw punches; how is Chris Brown so popular? I didn't even realize he was still around until he unfortunately got tangled up with Punk in a Twitter war. Brown's a musician, right? I couldn't even recognize one of his songs. …
ImageCredit to Brown for rolling up in the fetal position and backing down after Punk humiliated him with this video promo. It seems like Punk could solve a lot of the world's problems with his flip cam. But please, make this match happen. …
Felix Jones shouldn't have any impact on your decision to keep Murray or not. He's had his chances, but continues to drop the ball. He's not going to keep Murray on the bench. I bet the Cowboys would love an excuse to part ways with him, too. …
Jones is the most overrated person to play in Dallas, well, until Yu Darvish takes the bump for the Texas Rangers. …
Ahmad Bradshaw is clearly the best running back for the Giants, but he's constantly injured and still yields a little too much to Brandon Jacobs to ever be considered a fantasy keeper. …
Rashard Mendenhall is at risk to start the season on the PUP list. So it would be obvious to avoid keeping him, and I'm not crazy about Isaac Redman or Jonathan Clay. Great sleeper values for both for them, but not worth taking up one of your keeper spots. …
Marshawn Lynch is going to get paid. But he strikes me as one of those guys who will lose his passion once he signs that big-money deal. Avoid falling in love with those guys who have a magical season. …
Isn't that right, Peyton Hillis? If there's a scenario in which you are considering Hillis, I would love to hear it. Seriously. …
I like Jonathan Stewart much more than DeAngelo Williams, but neither make my list of keepers. I wouldn't dismiss the notion Cam Newton calls his own number inside the 5-yard line again next season. …
Darren McFadden has started double digit games once in his career -- 13 games in 2010. How often do you want to get fooled by this guy's promise? Then again, I guess there are going to be people who line up around the block to see "The Hangover 3." You sorta get what you deserve. …
BTW, McFadden excelled in Hue Jackson's system. I might thaw out a little bit if the Raiders dealt him to the Bengals. Though the Raiders might still have some trauma in trading with the Bengals. …
ImageI put McFadden in the same category as Megadeth, as something I should like but just can't bring myself to do it. "Ride the Lightning" is my favorite Metallica album, but I just can't get into Megadeth. Even when one of its songs pops up on Pandora radio, I end up clicking the dislike button. I have no explanation. The music never spoke to me. …
ImageI have a similar experience with "Parks and Recreation." People rave about the show, but I bailed after the first season. Amy Poehler came across like she was doing a Steve Carell impersonation which was rather disconcerting. Is the show worth another shot? #talkaboutit. …
Michael Bush was solid replacing McFadden, but faded down the stretch. Bush doesn't have a lot of carries after serving as a backup for the Raiders. But I'm concerned his long-term injuries will keep him from being truly great. …
The story I've read is Bush went to Louisville to play quarterback, but was worked over by Bobby Petrino. Imagine that, Petrino doing that to one of his players. …
You know my feelings on Steven Jackson. We are besties now, but he's 29 and the St. Louis FC is going through another regime change. We have no idea how the imminent move to L.A. will challenge this team. …
Beanie Wells had a nice season for the Cardinals but the return of Ryan Williams should hurt his value. Wells isn't much of a receiver out of the backfield, either. …
Frank Gore is in a similar situation, and Kendall Hunter will get a bigger role in the 49ers' offense for 2012. …
I'm not taking a chance on Fred Jackson, either. C.J. Spiller played well enough in his absence to render both of them fantasy irrelevant for the coming season. …
Mark Ingram might be a good long-term solution for the Saints, but not enough to warrant keeping him unless you have some very liberal keeper rules. …
Oh, you know my feeling on Redskins running backs. No way I'm keeping Roy Helu. Watch, Mike Shanahan will fall in love with Ronnie Hillman and he becomes the Redskins running back in 2012. Call me Daltrey because I won't be fooled again.
