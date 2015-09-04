Bungled spot by officials spoils Colorado's chance for comeback

As Colorado drove deep into Hawaii territory in the closing minute, looking for a touchdown and a game-tying two-point conversion, the Buffaloes completed a pass to the Hawaii 7-yard line with 14 seconds left. Officials were slow in getting the ball spotted, however, and when the umpire tossed the ball to another official to get the ball spotted, Fonua was coming across the line of scrimmage to get set, and inadvertently walked in the path of the pitch. The ball bounced away, which allowed time to expire.