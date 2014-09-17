Bulldogs WR Jameon Lewis to see more touches

Last weekend marked the return of Jameon Lewis as a trick-play quarterback at Mississippi State, but starting this Saturday, the senior wide receiver will be more involved in the MSU offense for what he is better known for: catching passes instead of throwing them.
"Jameon is a guy we've gotta (get) the ball going to," quarterback Dak Prescott said, according to The Clarion-Ledger. "We've gotta get the ball in his hands and get him going. We didn't get it in his hands as much as we wanted to the first two games."
Lewis leads the Bulldogs in both catches and receiving yardage with 10 and 107 after three games. But that's a pedestrian pace compared to the junior season he posted in 2013: 64 catches, 923 yards, and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs are nevertheless 3-0 without much help from their top receiver, albeit against three undermanned non-conference opponents in Southern Miss, UAB and South Alabama.
This week, the Bulldogs play at LSU in one of the weekend's top matchups, and will need every bit of help from Lewis they can get.
"I made sure all throughout the practice I was throwing to Jameon, getting him extra routes and making sure we're just getting comfortable," Prescott added.
LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis has more to worry about with Lewis than his receiving prowess, however. He is MSU's best option for the occasional reverse, having averaged 9.0 yards per carry with three touchdowns on 13 carries last year. And he's also proven to be a dangerous passer on trick plays. Against USA last week, Lewis threw his fourth career pass, and all four have gone for touchdowns.
For the Bulldogs to have a chance on the road in Death Valley, however, Lewis' arm won't have to be a difference maker.
But his touches as a receiver will.