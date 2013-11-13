Buffalo's Khalil Mack secures Senior Bowl invitation

Buffalo senior linebacker Khalil Mack crept closer to the FBS career record for tackles for loss in Tuesday night's loss to Toledo.
Mack (6-foot-3, 248 pounds), considered a top-15 pick by most draft analysts, had 15 tackles and two tackles for loss, giving him 69.5 in his career; that's 5.5 behind the record held by former Western Michigan defensive end Jason Babin (2000-03), a first-round pick by Houston in the 2003 draft who now plays for Jacksonville.
Mack is in second place on the career TFL list after passing former USF defensive end George Selvie on Tuesday. Selvie, a seventh-round pick by St. Louis in 2010, had 69 career TFLs; he currently starts for Dallas, his fourth NFL team.
Mack also is one forced fumble away from tying the NCAA career record of 14.
Toledo took a 38-0 lead early in the third quarter before winning 51-41. Buffalo had 601 yards of offense, Toledo 551.
Meanwhile, Mack has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl. He would become just the second Buffalo player to appear in the game, joining former New York Jets defensive end Gerry Philbin; Philbin played in the 1964 game.
"This is a special honor for Khalil, his teammates and our football program," coach Jeff Quinn said in a release from the school. "Khalil is a high-achieving person in his personal life, as a football player and as a student, and I couldn't be more proud of him."
